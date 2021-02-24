Impasse ends as Kano tricycle operators call off strike

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

The intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) on Tuesday in Kano has resolved the cold war between the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and Tricycle Owners and Riders Association, with tricycle operators calling off their strike.

Addressing journalists during a joint-press conference at the Club Road Headquarters of KAROTA, Kano NLC chairman, Comrade Ado Minjibir, told the warring parties to sheathe their swords to enable peace reign.

Comrade Ado, who spearheaded the meeting, said: “Arising from the impasse between the KAROTA and the leadership of Tricycle Riders/Owners Association, the leadership of NLC, TUC, JNC and KCSF summoned a joint meeting chaired by Comrade Ado Minjibir (chairman NLC Kano state) with the MD of KAROTA aimed at intervening to have formidable resolution on the matter of striking Tricycle Riders in the state.”

He further stated that after extensive and fruitful debate, both parties agreed to toe the path of peace as tricycle riders decided to call off the strike.

Minjibir, listed the resolutions reached at the peace parley to include: “that all tricycle riders in the state are to pay a tax of N100 daily as provided by the Kano state Revenue administration law, schedule II item IX congestion charges amendment law 2017.

“That the first payment of N100 should be made through Remita to enable data capture in Kano State Board of Internal Revenue/KAROTA Cyber which shall be done within two weeks time effective from Tuesday, after which KAROTA will commence enforcement and the Cyber shutdown, so that nobody will access it to enable control.

“That the subsequent payment of N100 daily tax should follow by the tricycle operators which can be done through their android phone or POS (Point Of Sale) machine with an option of daily, monthly, quarterly, or yearly payment at the Cafe (which is not compulsory).

“That the Hire Purchase Owners will assist the tricycle Riders in the provision of additional Remitter points to enable members to make payment with ease.

“That the leadership of Organised Labour and Kano Civil Society Forum will continue to engage the leadership of Tricycle Riders/Owners Association in the state for smooth conduct of their business through public enlightenment, awareness activities and training on professional conduct to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state and hitch-free business atmosphere.

“That all tricycle riders in the state should write their number boldly at the back of each tricycle for easy identification and security purposes.”

Managing Director of KAROTA, Hon. Baffa Babba Danagundi and the chairman of Tricycle Owners/Riders Association, Malam Mansur Tanimu, all agreed to the truce and commended the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations for their timely intervention.

It will be recalled that strike action embarked by tricycle riders had crippled the city’s revenue inflow and paralyzed business.

The state government had earlier announced that effort was underway to float 200 commercial vehicle to augment the suffering of the masses.