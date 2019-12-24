Imota rice mill to be ready June next year — LASG

The Lagos State Government on Monday said that its 32,000-metric-tonnes Imota rice mill would be completed in June 2020.

Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the rice mill at Imota, Ikorodu.

Lawal said the economic importance of the rice mill was very huge, considering the Federal Government policy on importation of rice.

“The socio-economic importance of the mill is very significant to Lagos State.

“Considering the number of people that are consuming rice in the state, we realise the need for the quick completion of the mill.

“We are happy with the level of development and after the completion, I see jobs created.

“About 250,000 jobs will be created.

“The investment and the initiative of this administration is to ensure that this project is completed on time,’’ he said.

Lawal explained that the mill would create opportunities for the agriculture space, from bagging to transportation and distribution.

“As a government, we have demonstrated that we have the capacity to complete this mill.

“The mill is expected to produce 2.4 million 50kg bags of rice and the cost benefits is very significant,’’ he said.

The commissioner commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for sustaining the project with more investment, which reflected the continuity of government.

Ms Abisola Onasanya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, said the team was at the site to monitor progress made so far on the project.

According to Onasanya, the team will continue to meet with all contractors at the mill site fortnightly.

“We come here on a monthly basis to see what we have discussed in our meetings and to ensure that contractors are actually keeping to the time,” Onasanya said.

She noted that there had been significant progress of work in the last four weeks.

One of the contractors, Henry Ossai, Managing Director, HenryKarl Construction Limited, pledged the commitment of his company to deliver the project before the inauguration date.

Ossai said some equipment trapped at the seaport, slowed down the pace of work.

“But now, the equipment has started coming into site.

“We are working day and night to make sure we meet up with the target.

“Right now, there is no importation of rice, which means this mill is going to serve a lot of purposes, create jobs and opportunity for the state.

“We want the mill to run; we want people to be employed and we are 100 per cent committed to the completion at the right time,’’ Ossai said.

Mr Sola Okeleye, General Project Manager, CIBA Construction Limited, said the rice to be produced in the mill would be polished, single colour and stone-free after going through all the stages of production. (NAN)