Imo’s Gov. Uzodimma eulogises Iwuanyanwu at 79

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Sunday eulogised Second Republic politician and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 79th birthday.

This is contained in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

He stated that the governor eulogised Iwuanyanwu at a thanksgiving church service held in honour of the elder statesman at St. Matthew’s Anglican Cathedral in Atta Ikeduru.

Gov. Uzodimma thanked God for blessing Imo with a man like Iwuanyanwu, whom he described as an accomplished Nigerian who deserved to be celebrated.

The governor said the newspaper publisher, Iwuanyanwu, represented success in every aspect of life, having raised successful leaders all over the world.

Chuef Iwuanyanwu is publisher of Champion Newspapers.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is an accomplished man, a leader, a politician, a very successful businessman, a traditionalist and a very kind and generous man par excellence.

“We pray God to grant him strength to continue to be with us so that those support and services he renders to humanity will continue to endure ,’’ the governor was reported to have said.

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Maduwike, called on sons and daughters of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo to emulate Iwuanyanwu.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is a son of unity, peace, successes, industry, aviation, sports, a cathedral builder and a fine politician; in fact, he is an epitome of good things,’’ Maduwike stated.

Earlier in an address, Iwuanyanwu welcomed the congregation and thanked God for good health and His mercies on his life.

He acknowledged his long standing relationship with Gov. Uzodimma and thanked him for coming with his friends to celebrate with him.

He also lauded the governor for appointing several indigenes of Ikeduru into his government, particularly for his choice of an Ikeduru son, Prof. Placid Njoku as deputy governor of Imo.

Iwuanyanwu prayed to God to assist the governor in his efforts to make Imo a better place for all to live. (NAN)

