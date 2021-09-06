Imo’s Gov. Uzodimma eulogises Iwuanyanwu at 79

 Gov. Hope Uzodimma of on Sunday eulogised Second Republic politician and of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 79th birthday.

This contained in a issued in Owerri on Monday by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

He stated that the eulogised Iwuanyanwu at a thanksgiving church service held in honour of the elder statesman at St. Matthew’s Anglican Cathedral in Atta Ikeduru.

Gov. Uzodimma thanked God for blessing with a man like Iwuanyanwu, whom he described as an accomplished Nigerian who deserved to be celebrated.

The said the newspaper publisher, Iwuanyanwu, represented success in every aspect of life, having raised successful leaders all over the world.

Chuef Iwuanyanwu of Newspapers.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu an accomplished man, a leader, a politician, a very successful businessman, a traditionalist and a very kind and generous man par excellence.

“We pray God to grant him strength to continue to be with us so that those support and services he renders to humanity will continue to endure ,’’ the governor reported to have said.

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Maduwike, on sons and daughters of Ikeduru Local Area of to emulate Iwuanyanwu.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu a of unity, peace, successes, industry, aviation, sports, a cathedral builder and a fine politician; in fact, he an epitome of good things,’’ Maduwike stated.

Earlier in an address, Iwuanyanwu welcomed the congregation and thanked God for good health and His mercies on his life.

He acknowledged his long standing relationship with Gov. Uzodimma and thanked him for coming with his friends to celebrate with him.

He also lauded the for appointing several indigenes of Ikeduru into his government, particularly for his choice of an Ikeduru son, Prof. Placid Njoku as deputy governor of Imo.

Iwuanyanwu prayed to God to assist the governor in his efforts to make a better place for all to live. (NAN)

