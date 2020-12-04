Imo women receive N475m under FG’s cash transfer programme

Vulnerable women in Imo have received N475 million from the Federal Government under its conditional cash transfer programme for rural women.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the programme in Owerri on Friday, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq, said the programme was designed as part of government’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

Faroug handed over N20,000 to each beneficiary and urged the women to put the money to effective use so that government’s objective of lifting vulnerable women out of poverty would be achieved.