The Senate has administered oath of allegiance on Mr Frank Ibezim (APC – Imo ) as member of the 9th Senate.

This follows the Supreme Court decision affirming him as APC authentic candidate for Imo -West by-election.

The oath was administered by Clerk of the Senate, Mr Dauda El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.

The by-election for the Imo -North Senatorial District followed the death of Sen. Ben Uwajumogu in Dec. 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported the Supreme Court judgment, which declared Ibezim as APC’ authentic candidate.

The Court had set aside his disqualification as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Dec. 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial election. (NAN)

