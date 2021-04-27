Imo-West Senator – elect takes oath of allegiance

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Senate has administered oath of allegiance on Mr Frank Ibezim ( – Imo ) as of the 9th Senate.

This follows the decision affirming him as authentic candidate Imo -West by-election.

The oath was administered by Clerk of the Senate, Mr Dauda El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.

The by-election the Imo -North Senatorial District followed the death of Sen. Ben Uwajumogu in Dec. 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria () had reported the judgment, which declared Ibezim as ’ authentic candidate.

The had set aside his disqualification as the authentic candidate of the APC the Dec. 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial election. ()

Tags: , , , , , , ,