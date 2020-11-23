Imo to begin massive urban renewal Dec. 1

The Imo Government is to begin massive urban renewal in Owerri and its environs.

The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ralph Nwosu, told newsmen in Owerri on Monday that the project would begin on Dec. 1 and end within six months.

“I thank Imo residents for supporting the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led government.

“Contractors are ready to start work on the project which will be completed within an estimated period of six months.

“Roundabouts will be constructed in seven strategic positions in Owerri as a measure to reduce traffic congestion and ease vehicular movement.