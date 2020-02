The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday, February 18th, to hear the appeal of former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, seeking the apex court to reverse its judgement that sacked him from office.

“The Supreme Court has fixed the 18th of this month (February) for hearing of Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the apex court’s January 14 judgment,” ChannelsTV reported from a source on Saturday.