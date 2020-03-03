Imo: Supreme Court begins hearing of Ihedioha’s application

The Supreme Court, has began sitting to hear the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, over the January 14, 2020 judgment, which sacked him as the Governor of Imo State.

ChannelsTV reports that the panel, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, is currently hearing the application, in which Kanu Agabi, SAN, Ihedioha’s lawyer, claims fraud in the judgment.

He asks whether the addition of votes from 388 polling units in favour of Senator Uzodinma, will exceed the total number of accredited voters by 129,000 votes.

Uzodinma’s lawyer however argues that the apex court lacks jurisdiction to entertain an application for review of its own judgement save on reasons of typographical errors.

Supreme Court will deliver judgment by 3pm later today.