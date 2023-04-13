Imo supplementary polll: APC Reps candidate urges electorate to resist apathy

By Victor Nwachukwu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the April 15 supplementary poll for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo, Mr Akarachi Amadi, has advised the electorate to resist apathy.

Amadi, who spoke in an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri,

on Thursday, appealed to the electorate to turn out en masse for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supplementary election would hold in polling units where election did not take place on February 25 in the state.

Amadi said that with at least 30,000 registered voters yet to cast their votes in the affected areas, there was a need for the electorate to shun indifference and come out en masse to cast their votes.

He also said the people could only choose their leaders by making their votes count rather than staying away from the election.

He thanked his supporters for keeping faith with him and expressed the confidence that he would emerge victorious with their support.

“We have employed strategies to encourage voter participation and discourage apathy.

“We thank our supporters in advance.

“The change is coming in our constituency because we know that the 30,000 registered voters, who have yet to cast their votes, cannot wait to do so on Saturday.

“We’ve embarked on a very robust issues-based campaign and we are confident that on April 15, our people will speak and their voices will be heard.

“With the level of work we have done so far, from road construction to scholarships and youth empowerment, we have no doubt that our people will express their love and gratitude through the ballot,” he said.

Amadi further thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the state for conducting credible elections on February 25 and maintaining peace and order during the poll.

He expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct the supplementary elections without hitches.

“INEC did a very good job on February 25 and we believe they will do even better on April 15,“ he said. (NAN)