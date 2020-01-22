Imo State in Diaspora France congratulates Uzodinma

The Imo State in Diaspora France has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at the Supreme Court.



The president and founder of Imo State Nigeria in Diaspora, France, Mr. Uche Ejims, disclosed this in a statement of felicitation sent to Newsdiaryonline>



According to Ejims, the Imo State in Diaspora France, is a progressive association with its main objective being to drive investors home, ensuring the well being of all, encouraging the youths and women empowerment.

The statement said “We are delighted to hear Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court and believe the victory will project the state to the limelight and also bringing peace and harmony for the interest of imolites. He urged the new governor to ensure … peace and progessive stability. Let no stone be left unturned as this divine mandate is focused to amaze.



“Let me once again reiterate my sincere congratulations on your success. We are enormously proud of you and of the great honour you have brought to our state by your previous achievements. All the members of Imo in Diaspora France would thank you for your many outstanding contributions to the fields of education, health and socio-cultural aspects while as a senator.



“Our association will always support you for any action that will lead to united Imolites. We will support you in whatever is excellent, noble, admirable and praiseworthy”, Ejims said.

