Imo speaker praises Uzodimma on renovation of state assembly complex

Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, has commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for massive ongoing renovation of the state assembly complex.

Ibeh said the governor would soon deliver an outstanding legislative assembly complex to the people of the state.

The speaker gave the commendation on Wednesday, accompanied the governor to inspect the project being executed by DiResta Construction Firm, a Korean company based in the U.S.

Ibeh thanked the governor for his massive to the assembly and for providing good leadership in the state.

said that the completion of the project would only provide a conducive environment for legislative activities, but would workers’ efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodimma had earlier promised unflinching to the legislative assembly in line with the policy of his administration. (NAN) 

