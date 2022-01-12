Imo speaker praises Uzodimma on renovation of state assembly complex

The Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, has commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for the massive ongoing renovation of the state assembly complex.

Ibeh said the governor would soon deliver an outstanding legislative assembly complex to the people of the state.

The speaker gave the commendation on Wednesday, when he accompanied the governor to inspect the project being executed by DiResta Construction Firm, a Korean company based in the U.S.

Ibeh thanked the governor for his massive support to the assembly and for providing good leadership in the state.

He said that the completion of the project would not only provide a conducive environment for legislative activities, but would enhance workers’ efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodimma had earlier promised unflinching support to the legislative assembly in line with the policy of his administration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

