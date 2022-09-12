Imo Speaker lauds Uzodimma over assembly’s renovation

By Ugonne Uzoma

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Mr Kennedy Ibeh on Monday commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for the renovation of the state House of Assembly complex.

Ibeh gave the commendation when he briefed journalists, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s working visit to the state on Tuesday.

He expressed delight that the building which had been abandoned for years as a result of dilapidation has finally been renovated and upgraded to present day standards.

According to him, the wear and tear on the building since it was erected in 1991 has been a major source of concern, leading to the execution of legislative business in a temporary site.

“We must commend the governor for his frugal application of the state’s meagre resources in the completion of projects in the state.

“He has continued to apply our appropriations judiciously and we have been reaping the benefits; we thank God for blessing us with a governor who is committed to developing our state.

“Now we can deliver on our legislative mandate in an environment equipped with the best tools and in a conducive environment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President will be commissioning the building, the Owerri-Orlu Road and the Owerri- Okigwe Road during his visit to the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

