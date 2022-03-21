Imo security/economy: Buhari summons Uzodinma, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and his Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

The president’s Media Aide, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu said that the president would meet with them separately and be apprised of the latest developments in Imo, the power sector and the state of the economy.

NAN reports that Buhari had, on Sunday, condemned the spate of violence in Imo, in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the police and the home of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

He pledged to review the security situation in the South-East zone of the country.

The president had also expressed his concern over frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring of prompt solution to the challenges. (NAN)

