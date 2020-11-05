Imo SDGs boss urges health volunteer workers to deliver good results

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services, Hon. Princess Christina Ude has charged the 27 Imo Health Volunteer LGA Coordinators to be proactive and deliver good results. She stated this at the inauguration of the 27 LGA coordinators of Imo Health Volunteers group held at the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Health.

The SDG boss thanked them for availing themselves as volunteers, pointing out that they volunteered because of their passion for good health and well-being for Imolites. She disclosed that Good Health and well-being is Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which centres on well-being for all at all ages by 2030, stressing that to achieve it, three things are involved, which include political will, policy coherence and investments in health care through advovacy.

(Photo above: From left to right, Hon Christina Ude special adviser SDGs and humanitarian services with Dr. Lina Okereke, Special Adviser on Health discussing during the event)

She further hinted that the Imo Health Volunteer Workers will engage in activities that will promote good health, well-being and access to health care in the state. She urged them to use tactics and influence to push for an equilibrium between supply and demand of health care services in the state, where government and the citizens work together to improve the quality of health care. She expressed optimism that the Imo Health Volunteers group will lead the state towards better care and better lives for the citizens of the state.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the governor on Health, Hon.Dr Lina Okereke, who is the pioneer of the program, noted that health is a vulnerable thing in the society and many people are dying, adding that ignorance is not an excuse. She stressed on health education and test in Imo state, pointing out that the Imo Health Volunteer Workers will educate the people on rudimental things to avoid, so that they can prevent preventable diseases.

She stated that their emphasis is on prevention than curative. She urged the newly inaugurated 27 LGA Imo Health Volunteer coordinators to report health issues in their local communities and not to treat, stressing that the governor Senator Hope Uzodinma has shown significant interest in health by providing ambulances and mobile clinics across the state. She urged them to sensitize people at the grassroots through health talks and advocacy.

Lending his voice, the coordinator Imo Concerned Citizens, Hon Rowland Gabriel said that the vision of the government must be passed to the people at the grassroots, noting that their actions will determine the acceptability of the programme. He urged them no to look at the immediate financial gains of the programme, but to work assiduously towards achieving the stated goals of the initators.

Others who spoke at the event include the Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on oil palm beaches,Abattoirs, Agric produce pricing, Monitoring and Control, Hon.Charles Ejiogu, Ebilim Amaka the Director of Communications amongst others.

Related

No tags for this post.