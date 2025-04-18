Imo: Police nab 3 suspected IPOB members, recover N10m

The Imo Police command has arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at a hideout in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

By Peter Okolie

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in Owerri on Friday said that the arrest was sequel to “sustained operational momentum against criminal elements threatening public safety in the state.”

“On April 17, 2025, at about 0120hrs, operatives of the command’s Tactical Teams, in synergy with local vigilante groups, acted on credible intelligence and stormed a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout on Cameron Street, Ubahu, in Okigwe Local Government Area.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a gun battle during which three suspects were arrested,” he said.

Okoye said that the suspects ages were: 21, 31 and 37, noting that two others escaped into the surrounding bushes.

The spokesman said one AK-47 riffle, two pump-action guns, 18 live cartridges, mobile devices, laptops, and N10.3 million cash were recovered from the scene.

“Investigations revealed that the money was contributed by IPOB members to finance terrorism,” he said.

With Easter celebrations in the horizon, Okoye assured Imo residents of robust security across the state.

Okoye further noted that the command in collaboration with sister agencies, patrol, surveillance, and checkpoints has been intensified to ensure a safe and peaceful celebrations.

He urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via 08034773600. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)