Imo: Police begin 45-week-long training to enhance operational efficiency

The Imo Police Command has commenced 45-week-long training of its personnel designed to enhance their skills and operational efficiency.

By Peter Okolie

Declaring the progamme open in Owerri on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aboki Danjuma, said the initiative was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Danjuma, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Serajo Mohammed, said the training would hold every Tuesday until the end of the year.

“This training is in line with the vision of creating a Nigeria Police Force that is professionally competent, service-driven, people-friendly, and rule of law compliant.

“This training brings together over 500 personnel from area commands, police divisions, and tactical units.

“It is designed to enhance our knowledge and skills, enabling us to meet the challenges of modern policing,” the police chief said.

He also said that by improving the quality of police service, the initiative would help build a more professional and effective police force dedicated to serving the people.

In a lecture on “Values and Ethical Re-orientation, a former Commissioner of Police, Mr Dan Okoro, highlighted the core values of the Police as outlined in the Police Act and Regulations.

Okoro said that such values focus on professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

He urged the officers to pursue continuous self-improvement and adapt to the evolving security landscape, especially with the rise of social media and emerging technologies to better address the dynamic challenges in law enforcement.

Also speaking, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, commended the participants as well as the lecturer, I-G and commissioner of police for organising the training.

Okoye said that the training would enhance the command’s operational effectiveness and improve policing in the state. (NAN)