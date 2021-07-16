Imo: Police arrest 2 armed robbers with automatic riffle

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Police Command in Imo says it has arrested two notorious armed robbery gang terrorising Mbaise and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, made this known Friday in a statement signed his behalf command’s spokesman, CSP Micheal Abattam.

said the gang responsible recent robbery incidents in Mbaise in Imo.

Yaro said that two automatic English-made pump-action and life ammunition were recovered the suspects.

14/7/2021 at about 1730 hours based credible information,  a gang of armed robbers that have been terrorising Mbaise and its environs were sighted at Umuevu Onitsha Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA in Imo State.

“The command tactical teams mobilised and raided the criminal hideout where the suspects were arrested.

“Recovered them are two English-made automatic pump action guns with seven rounds of live cartridges and two locally made pistols.

“The suspects are presently undergoing interrogation and have made useful statements that will the police to arrest other suspects.

“CP Abutu Yaro commended the officers and for being proactive and also commended the residents of the state for their commendable synergy with the police,” the statement said. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,