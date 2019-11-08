Imo PDP women hail Ihedioha for employing 4,000 teachers

The Women Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has lauded Gov. Emeka Ihedioha for approving the automatic employment of 4,000 teachers in the state.

The state PDP Women Leader, Mrs Maria Mbakwe, gave the commendation while addressing newsmen on Friday, in Owerri.

Mbakwe, who thanked the governor for the mass recruitment, noted that the employment was in fulfilment of one of his major campaign promises.

She commended Ihedioha’s prudence, integrity, transparency and accountability, prompt payment of salaries and pensions of workers as well as execution of capital projects across the state.

Mbakwe also lauded the governor for putting security measures in place, adding that the Ihedioha’s efforts in the area of security had kept crime at a very low ebb in the state.

“We sincerely thank the governor for keeping one of his major campaign promises, through the employment of 4,000 teachers and the timely payment of salaries and pensions.

“Also, the security measures put in place by the governor have reduced crime, thus sustaining the position of Imo as one of the most-peaceful states in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)