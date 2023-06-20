Imo PDP stronger, focused on guber election—Chairman

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has said that the party is stronger, united, and not distracted with the defection of seven State Working Committee (SWC) members to APC.

Mr Charles Ugwuh, state PDP chairman said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports seven members of the PDP state working committee (SWC) in Imo resigned from the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are Martin Ejiogu, Deputy State Chairman, Collins Opuruozor, Publicity Secretary, Ray Emeana, Secretary, Greg Nwadike, Youth Leader, Maria Mbakwe, Women Leader; Josiah Eze, Treasurer; and Chibuisi Obido, Vice Chairman, Orlu zone.

Ugwuh called on the members and the general public not to be discouraged by the defection of the seven executive members.

The chairman who claimed the party remained ever stronger and indivisible in the face of conspiracies and plot to polarize it, expressed optimism that it will win the Nov 11 gubernatorial elections.

“We enjoin all our members and teeming supporters to remain faithful and confident in the subsisting processes in this current situation.

“The party remains strong and determined to pursue its overall objectives and clear focus to win the November 11th Governorship Elections.

“The structure, manifesto and constitution of PDP, is inherently robust and resilient to the extent that no vacancy at any scale, has capacity to undermine functionality of the Party at any level.

“It is evident from historical antecedents, where pessimistic commentators had predicted the extinction of PDP, yet the party remained as strong as ever”, he said.

Ugwuh assured of the party’s support for its flag bearer in the election, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu. (NAN)

