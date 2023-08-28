Imo PDP candidate pledges to address security challenge

By Victor Nwachukwu

Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Nov. 11 Imo governorship election, has pledged to address the security challenge bedeviling the state.

He said this when he addressed newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Anyanwu, also the PDP National Secretary, frowned at the continued security challenge in the state, attributing the situation to youths’ restiveness, resulting from high unemployment rate in the state.

He expressed dismay over the failure of successive governments in the state to invest in infrastructure development.

“Insecurity is not what we are known for we are here today because of visionless leadership and the quest to amass wealth at the expense of the livelihood of our people

.

“A vote for the PDP is a vote for job creation, a vote for sustainable development, a vote for an end to insecurity and abject poverty in the land,” he said.

Anyanwu also said that existing industries built by a former governor, late Sam Mbakwe, such as the Ada Palm and Shoe factory, had been allowed to go moribund under the watch of his successors.

‘’With all the tertiary institutions situated in the state, it will only be unrealistic to assume that the institutions will not churn out employable graduates, who will in turn join the labour market,’’ he said.

He implored stakeholders in the state to join his campaign for a safer and more virile Imo, where the yearnings of the people would be met.

“I am committed to the Imo project and my quest to lead the state is borne out of a sincere desire to change our trajectory and restore sanity in governance.

“We will revive our industries, restore lost jobs and create more jobs through intentional holistic investments in critical sectors of our economy.

“This is my vow to Imo people and I will not let you down,” he said. (NAN)

