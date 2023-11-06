Imo: PDP advises INEC to emulate IGP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a cue from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and immediately redeploy the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Ologunagba called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately deploy Agu over his alleged compromise to manipulate the Saturday governorship election in Imo.

He urged Yakubu to borrow a leaf from the Inspector General of Police, who redeployed the Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi in response to public demand to ensure neutrality in the elections.

He called on Yakubu to heed public outcry, petitions and protests by the people of Imo, political parties, civil society organisations for the removal of Agu over her alleged compromise.

He said that the people of Imo could not accept any electoral process with Agu as REC, given her alleged role “in the manipulation of the 2023 National and House of Assembly elections in Imo”.

He said that the redeployment of Agu out of Imo is therefore the only way to restore public confidence in the electoral process, guarantee a credible election and avert crisis in the state.

“The PDP calls on the INEC Chairman to note that the integrity of an election principally lies in the confidence of the electorate in the electoral process.

“Agu has lost the rectitude as REC and should not be part of the conduct of the November 11 governorship election.

“Her continuing stay in office as Imo REC is vexatious and a recipe for crisis.

“The PDP, therefore, restates its demand on the INEC Chairman to immediately redeploy Agu out of Imo so as to restore the confidence of the people and the integrity of the electoral process,” Ologunagba said. (NAN)

