Imo PASAN to resume work June 14 – Chairman

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



Chairman of Imo Chapter of Parliamentary Staff Association (PASAN), Mr Victor Nnadi, said members of association will return to work on June 14.

Nnadi disclosed this during an with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Friday.

According to him the association signed a Memorandum of Action (MOA) with the Federal Government and agreed to return to work.

He said the resumption would enable the reopening of all state of Assembly for them to enact necessary laws to effect the autonomy being demanded by the association.

“We will be resuming on Monday, June 14 officially, but because of the public holiday, we will not be working on day.

“We have signed a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Government and the of Assembly before our demands can be met.

“There are laws which must be enacted before we can take the necessary steps towards achieving the autonomy we want.

“The various of assembly to be reopened for this to take place; so we will be returning to work fully,” he said.

The chairman also said a 45-day window had been given for the implementation of their demands, adding if nothing was done, the strike would continue.

NAN recalls association embarked on an industrial action in March to protest the non-implementation of legislative financial autonomy by . (NAN)

