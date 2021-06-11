Imo PASAN to resume work June 14 – Chairman

The Chairman of Imo Chapter of Parliamentary Staff Association (PASAN), Mr Victor Nnadi, has said that members of the association will return to work on June 14.

Nnadi disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Friday.

According to him the association signed a Memorandum of Action (MOA) with the Federal Government and agreed to return to work.

He said the resumption would enable the reopening of all state Houses of Assembly for them to enact necessary laws to effect the autonomy being demanded by the association.

“We will be resuming on Monday, June 14 officially, but because of the public holiday, we will not be working on that day.

“We have signed a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Government and the Houses of Assembly before our demands can be met.

“There are laws which must be enacted before we can take the necessary steps towards achieving the autonomy we want.

“The various houses of assembly need to be reopened for this to take place; so we will be returning to work fully,” he said.

The chairman also said that a 45-day window had been given for the implementation of their demands, adding that if nothing was done, the strike would continue.

NAN recalls that the association embarked on an industrial action in March to protest the non-implementation of legislative financial autonomy by state governors. (NAN)