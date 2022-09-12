Imo: Over 70 roads received attention in 32 months – Commissioner 

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has so far, given attention to over 70 road projects in the past 32 months under the 3R agenda of Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ralph Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Owerri, said the roads were important to the socio-economic well-being of the state.

Nwosu said some of the affected roads had been completed, while construction/ reconstruction of others were at different stages.He said the first phase of the dual carriage 36km Owerri-Orlu road with street lights and drainage system was among the projects for inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday.“Owerri-Orlu road before now was in a very bad shape and only received palliative attention from some previous administrations which is as good as nothing.“The road posed so much hazard ranging from insecurity, accidents, loss of life, incessant vehicle damage and unnecessary delay on the road, whereby a journey of thirty minutes turned to two hours,” he noted.The commissioner said the Njaba-Okwudor heavy erosion menace on the road has be reclaimed.

He also noted that the Owerri-Okigwe 52km road had equally been reconstructed into broad way with phase one construction completed from Owerri to Amaraku.Nwosu said the governor had flagged-off the Owerri-Umuahia road reconstruction, adding that the Avu – Obosima – Adapalm – Amafor 24.5km road was undergoing construction/ reconstruction process with the contractor assuring to complete the project within record time.He added that the Naze – Nekede – Iheagwa – Obinze 17.1km road would soon be completed.“

This particular road was abandoned as far back as the creation of the present Imo , as past administrations could not recover the road.“It was as though all hope was lost to the teaming population that live around this area.“It must be mentioned that this particular road leads to three major federal institutions of higher learning situated in the state namely: Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and Police Training College,” he emphasised.The commissioner said when completed, the road would decongest traffic in Owerri Metropolis as well as provide relief to the massive population dependent on the road.He said the governor had changed the narratives of Relief Market road and its’ adjoining streets namely: Ihechiowa Street, Elezieanya Street, Golden Child Street, Okenze Street, Abiriba Street and Gef Oguzie Street.“Relief Market Road was fixed for over one year now by the present administration with standard drainage system and it has not caved in since then, still looking solid.“Chukwuma Nwaoha road recovery is another mile stone made so far with the construction of an underground tunnel (balloon technology) that discharges storm water to Otamiri River to halt the spate of flooding menace experienced in the area in the past.“The magic wand used by Uzodimma in recovering Chukwuma Nwaoha road is being replicated at Works Layout, where underground tunnel construction that will chanel storm water to Nworie river is ongoing,” he added. (NAN)

