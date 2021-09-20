Imo NBA embarks on 2-day court boycott over murder of colleague

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Imo will boycott sittings the state on and Wednesday protest the of their colleague, Mr Darlington Udumeh.NBA branch Chairman, Mr Jude Ogamba, announced  the planned boycott a notice.”The boycott will be compliance the acting Chief Judge of Imo,  Justice Ijeoma Oguguo’s two-day sit at home directive. “

The NBA Owerri received the directive of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo, conveyed all the chairmen of the five branches of NBA Imo through the chairman of NBA Orlu branch , Mr B.A. Munonye. “The acting Chief Judge directed that there shall be a boycott of all courts the state by all lawyers on and Wednesday”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udumeh was murdered on Wednesday Orlu council area where he practiced.

Udumeh until his death, was the Publicity of NBA, Orlu branch.(NAN)

