Imo NAWOJ seeks prioritisation of girl-child education

The Imo chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for the prioritisation of the girl-child education.

The association made the call to mark the 2021 International Day of the girl-child a news jointly signed by the Chairperson, Dr Dorothy Nnaji, and Secretary, Ms Chika Ewurum, Owerri on Monday.

line the theme of this year’s celebration, “ Generation our Generation,” the group urged stakeholders to attention to the digital of the girl-child.

It said this would achieved by making the world accessible and safe for the girl-child while maximizing its benefits.

NAWOJ noted that could not achieved by individuals and organisations alone, while calling on government to play active role.

It tasked government to provide the enabling environment, such as “steady power supply, reduced data tariff and information and communication technology centres the urban and rural areas.’’

The group also urged government to set up a special trust fund for the girl-child technological development and ensure that formed part of the school curriculum.

The association further advised parents and stakeholders the education sector to encourage the girl-child to embrace careers science and technology.(NAN)

