Imo NAWOJ seeks prioritisation of girl-child education

The Imo chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for the prioritisation of the girl-child education.

The association made the call to mark the 2021 International Day of the girl-child in a news release jointly signed by the Chairperson, Dr Dorothy Nnaji, and Secretary, Ms Chika Ewurum, in Owerri on Monday.

In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Digital Generation our Generation,” the group urged stakeholders to pay attention to the digital rights of the girl-child.

It said that this would be achieved by making the digital world accessible and safe for the girl-child while maximizing its benefits.

NAWOJ noted that digital literacy could not be achieved by individuals and organisations alone, while calling on government to play active role.

It tasked government to provide the enabling environment, such as “steady power supply, reduced data tariff and information and communication technology centres in the urban and rural areas.’’

The group also urged government to set up a special trust fund for the girl-child technological development and ensure that digital literacy formed part of the school curriculum.

The association further advised parents and stakeholders in the education sector to encourage the girl-child to embrace careers in science and technology.(NAN)

