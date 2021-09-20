Imo mob lynches alleged ESN member trying to enforce sit-at-home order

An angry mob lynched an alleged leader of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Monday while trying to enforce a sit-at-home order alongside his gang members.

Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed the incident in a press signed by the police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam.

He stated that before police patrol team could arrive at the scene, the member had been lynched, while his gang members fled.

He added that Hussaini had directed that the lynching suspects must be handed to the police for proper investigation.

In the press statement, Abattam said residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Area of Imo came out of their houses and were going about their lawful businesses.

“Suddenly, one Obinwanne Iwu, 34 years, a native of Ahiara in the same area is an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri, went to the market with his gang trying to enforce a sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB/ terror group.

“They were shouting at the top of their voices that `today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit at home order’ ‘’ he said.

He added that the harassment did not well with the people resisted the gang.

He said the angry mob in their numbers held Iwu, tied his hands behind his back while others fled the scene.

In the process, the suspect was mercilessly beaten to death before the police patrol team arrived at the scene.

made by the police patrol team to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all fled the scene on sighting the patrol team,’’ Abattam stated. (NAN)

