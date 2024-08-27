Imo LG polls: APC opts for consensus candidacy – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has said that the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of All the Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 Local Government Elections may emerge through consensus.



By Peter Okolie



Uzodimma said this on Tuesday, while addressing aspirants and stakeholders at the party’s Secretariat in Owerri.

He said that the decision to opt for consensus candidates was taken to promote unity and cohesion in the party as well as stability of politics in the state.

He said: “Consensus will be conducted for the 27 chairmanship positions and the 305 ward counsellors.

“The decision became imperative following the high number of interested candidates in the polls.

“The number of aspirants today for counsellorship is over 800, and over 200 for chairmanship.

“There are three ways of producing a candidate in the Constitution of APC – by direct primaries, indirect primaries and the third is by consensus.

“We will look at the peculiarities of each LGA. Our first option will be consensus.

“Where it is difficult to arrive at a consensus, we will go into a contest, using either direct or indirect method to elect candidates,” he said.

The governor congratulated the party on its electoral victory at the Supreme Court, saying that the judgment had paved the way for the smooth conduct of the upcoming council elections.

“Before now, it seems impossible because of the insecurity in various LGAs of the state,” he further said.

The governor, who reminded the party faithful that APC was one family in the state, urged them to make sacrifices for the victory of the party.

“What I will consider this time is that cost of things are high.

“I will plead with the party to go into the contest with one spirit.

“Those who win, we will encourage them to work with those who didn’t win.

“Those who didn’t win, because they are too many, and too much money is involved, we will do our best to refund your money,” he assured the aspirants.

In a brief remark, the state Chairman of the party, Mr MacDonald Ebere,

thanked the governor for his leadership role. (NAN)