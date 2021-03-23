Imo Lawyers, judiciary workers suspend court sittings over alleged abduction of colleague

 Lawyers and workers in Imo suspended court sitting on Tuesday to against the kidnap of a Barr. Chima Awurum.

Awurum was kidnapped by gunmen last Friday Mbano/Etiti, Imo.

Secretary of the Imo branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chinedu Agu, said in a memorandum on Tuesday that there must strict compliance with the directive to down tools.

Agu said request to court sitting was approved by the Acting Chief on the state, Ijeoma Oguguo and signed by the Chief Registrar, C.N Okereke

The memorandum read: the Office of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Imo State has declared that in solidarity with the Mbano/Etiti Branch of the NBA the High Courts and Magistrates Courts will not sit on Tuesday.’’

Meanwhile, some litigants were seen at court premises looking frustrated over the sudden development.

A litigant, Mr Kingsley Anyawu, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) that his case had lingered due to long adjournments and courts boycott.

Anyawu condemned the kidnap of the and appealed to security agencies to find lasting solution to insecurity in the state. (NAN)

