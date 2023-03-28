Imo lawmaker, Arthur Egwim, dies

By Ugonne Uzoma

The representative of the Ideato North State Constituency, at the Imo state House of Assembly Mr Arthur Egwim, has died following some health-related issues.

A statement signed by Speaker of the house, Mr Emeka Nduka (APC Ehime Mbano), confirmed the incident.

Nduka described the lawmaker as “a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice at the assembly”.

The speaker further noted that his death will create a vacuum in the house as he was one of the house’s “finest and best brains” and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Egwim was first elected into the eighth house in 2015 and had served as a chief whip of the house.

NAN further reports that he had contested for the House of Representatives seat in the just-concluded national Assembly elections under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but failed. (NAN)