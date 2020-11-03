Imo Judicial Commission of Inquiry receives only 2 petitions – Chairman

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings has received only two petitions.

Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe, Chairperson of the commission, made this known during the inaugural sitting on Tuesday in Owerri.

”It is regrettable that in spite of all the efforts toward publicity, only two petitions have been submitted.

”I hope that aggrieved citizens of the state would avail themselves the opportunity to ventilate their grievances,” she said.