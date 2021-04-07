A dialogue designed to galvanise new actions to deliver progress on all 17 SDGs, each of which relies to some degree on healthier, more sustainable, inclusive, improved and equitable food systems has been held in Imo State.

The dialogue is a United Nations programme required to improve nutrition security, reduce hunger and prevalence of malnutrition in line with the national food and nutrition policy for Nigeria.

It is also meant to create a more inclusive, healthier food systems, encourage a collaborative approach towards building a sustainable food systems and enhance the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Food Systems Dialogue is part of a decade of action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and to advance issues affecting nutrition, food security and inclusive development .

The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Christina Ude was in attendance, and thanked the guests who attended from Abia state. Princess Ude harped on the need for a shift towards sustainable consumption patterns. Stating that Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2) is a commitment to revolutionize our food systems, that ending hunger by 2030 is possible – if we can join forces and secure the political will to act.

The Imo State focal person on the food systems dialogue, Dr. C.C. Osuala who is the Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statics disclosed that the aim of the summit is to harness promising food systems improvement approaches from multiple stakeholders, without leaving any one behind.

According to Dr. Osuala, the dialogue was instituted to exchange views on the pathway towards sustainable national food system, identify intentions and commitments of different food system actors, while ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all while advancing equitable livelihoods for all.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

