Imo health ministry launches Basic HealthCare Provision Fund

The Imo Commissioner for Health, Dr Bartholomew Okorochukwu, has inaugurated the disbursement of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund for effective delivery of primary healthcare services in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mrs Treasure Ihechi-Nwamah, on Monday.

Okorochukwu said the fund was established by Section 11 of the National Health Act 2014 to support provision of a basic minimum package of health services and emergency medical treatment to Nigerians.

According to him, it is composed of at least one per cent of consolidated revenue fund (CRF) of the Federal Government and contributions from other sources including donors.

“The fund would be delivered through three gateways namely: National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) through the Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ISPHCDA).

“The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), through the Imo State Health Insurance Agency (IMSHIA) and the Emergency Medical Treatment pathway which receives 45 per cent, 50 per cent and 5 per cent of the fund respectively,” he said.

He noted that over the years, data had shown that Imo was bedeviled by poor health indices resulting from poor health infrastructure and lack of equipment.

He also added that part of the health challenges Imo faced was poor human resources for health and poor access to health care services.

The commissioner disclosed that the mobilization and disbursement of the Fund to health facilities in the state would arm them with a multiple pronged strategy to improve health services.

“The fund will be used to improve infrastructure, bridge gaps in human resources for health as well as provide equipment, commodities and drugs to health facilities in the state.

“It is hoped that it would further help in mobilization and other activities that will improve access to health services,” he added.

Okorochukwu said Gov. Hope Uzodimma had provided the necessary support required to access the fund as well as pay its contribution towards the funds.

The commissioner advised those managing the fund to exhibit a high level of probity and accountability to ensure that the intended improvement in the health care service delivery was achieved.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of ISPHCDA, Dr Maria Uzoma, commended the state governor for his assistance and the accelerated steps towards ensuring that the state benefitted from the fund.

Uzoma said the Fund is an initiative of the Federal Government with counterpart funding from state governments.

She recalled that the Imo State House of Assembly in 2016, passed a law empowering the agency to implement what was known as “Primary Health Care Under One Roof”.

The executive secretary explained that the passage of the law was one of the major conditions that allowed any state to access the Fund. (NAN)

