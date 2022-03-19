Imo: Gunmen attack Umuguma police station

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Umuguma Police station in Owerri West council area of Imo and killed two officers on duty.

According to an eyewitness, who narrated the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) but pleaded anonymity, said the hoodlums came in two Toyota Hilux vehicles and attacked the station with an explosive device.

The source said two officers were seen dead at the station after the attackers left for an unknown destination.

He further narrated that while one of the officers was killed and cut with a machete, the other victim died at a water dispensing stand where he went to drink water after he was shot in one of his legs while trying to escape.

A NAN reporter, who visited the scene, confirmed that no fewer than 12 vehicles parked at the police station and the roof of the station were burnt by the explosives used in attacking the station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Imo police command CSP Michael Abattam, said the hoodlums were repelled by the officers on guard.

“I can confirm that there was an attack on the Umuguma police station, but the hoodlums were immediately repelled,” he said, indicating that police have mounted serious manhunt for the hoodlums,” he said. (NAN)

