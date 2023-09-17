Imo Guber: Uzodimma’s re-election to sustain human capital dev’t., says Youth group

By Victor Nwachukwu

The National Congress of Ohaji Youths (NACOY) has called on the Imo electorate to elect Gov. Hope Uzodimma for a second term in order to sustain the current human capital development initiative.

The Woman Leader of the socio-political pressure group, Miss Susan Amadi, made the call during a political awareness campaign organised by the group at Mgbirichi, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area on Sunday.

Amadi lauded Uzodimma’s interventions in human capital development, such as the Skill-Up-Imo project, a skills training programme targeted mainly at the youths.

She said that the project was capable of solving the problem of unemployment, growing youth enterprise, de-radicalising the youths and addressing insecurity.

She further urged youths of the community, especially the female folk, to change their mindset toward social, political, educational and economic realities like their peers in other climes.

“It is our desire to encourage the girl children to be active participants in social, economical, educational and political affairs,” Amadi said.

She said that Uzodimma’s intervention in human capital development would record greater mileage, if he got re-elected.

“The girl child must therefore remove the barriers that prevent her from participating in society,” she said.

She advised the youths to fight political apathy during the November 11 governorship poll and turnout en masse to exercise their franchise. (NAN)

