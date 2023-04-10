Imo Guber Primary: PDP NWC releases delegates list, commits to credible elections

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, has released the list of delegates for the Imo 2023 gubernatorial primary election.

A statement issued by the National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature revealed that the exercise would take place on Wednesday April 12, 2023.

Bature stressed that the PDP was committed to free, fair and transparent elections.

He stated,”The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has approved the nomination of the following stakeholders to serve on the Imo state gubernatorial primary electoral committee to conduct the primary election for the purpose of nominating the candidate of our great Party for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Elections.

“The exercise is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023 at the State Capital, Owerri.

“COMPOSITION:

​HON. KENNETH OKON ​​- ​​CHAIRMAN ​HON. PASCHAL UKWUANI ​- ​​MEMBER

3.​HON. PEACE PATRICK ​​- ​​MEMBER

4.​ENGR. ASHANTI BEKEWEI ​- ​​MEMBER

​CHIEF (MRS.) BECKY IGWE​- ​​MEMBER ​HON. JULIUS OFORMA ​-​​MEMBER ​HON. OLALEKAN ROTIMI ​​- ​SECRETARY. “In the same vein, and pursuant to its commitment of free, fair and transparent elections, the NWC hereby formally releases the approved *List of Delegates for the Imo 2023 Gubernatorial Primary Election.”