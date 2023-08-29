Imo Guber: PDP inaugurates campaign council

By Victor Nwachukwu

Imo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council was inaugurated by the party’s Chairman, Mr Charles Ugwu, in Owerri, on Tuesday.

Ugwu announced that the campaign council would have Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, as Director-General, and Prince Marshal Okoroaforanyanwu as Secretary.

Ugwu, while inaugurating the campaign council, charged its members to work towards ensuring the party’s victory in the election.

“ With the powers conferred on me as Chairman of our great party, the PDP, I hereby inaugurate this campaign team for the success of our candidate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, in the Nov. 11 governorship election “, he said.

Anyanwu, on his part, said he was running for the position of Governor to end killings and insecurity in the state, revamp the state’s health system and restore the dignity of the workforce and pensioners alike.

He said that he would return tourism to the state and get the local governments working again.

He charged the council not to be afraid, but to carry out its lawful duties and not be intimidated by any person or group.

“ I will lead and I fear nobody. I want to stop the bloodletting and suffering in the land. Do not be afraid, I know where I’m coming from.

“ I am your messenger and I will lead you right. My name is Samuel, God has spoken and I have heard”, he said.

Also speaking, Okoroaforanyanwu, said that the PDP’s choice of Anyanwu, who is from the Imo East senatorial district , favoured the principle of equity.

He said the district had ruled the state for only seven months since the return of democratic rule in year 1999.

Okoroaforanyanwu, a former Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance and the Social Democratic Party respectively, urged Imo people to support Anyanwu to “restore the lost glory of the state”.

A high point of the event was the endorsement of Anyanwu by the Rescue Mission group, a brainchild of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, and the Destiny Organisation, led by Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

