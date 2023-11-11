Imo Guber: APC’s fake video can’t stop Anyanwu’s victory – PDP

By Yohana Samson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that its candidate in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, will win the election despite a malicious fake video reportedly produced and circulated by Governor Hope Uzodimma and the All Progressives Congress (APC), against him.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja.

He said described as barbaric and shameful the alleged level of desperation being shown by Governor Hope Uzodimma and his party, the APC.

The PDP Spokesman said, “The fake video, typical of “419” inclination only goes to confirm that Governor Uzodimma is in mortal fear of the popularity of the PDP candidate, Senator Anyanwu and had to resort to last minute underhand method in a failed attempt to get Senator Anyanwu out of the way.

“What is even more alarming is that the makers of this fake video are so criminally minded as to attempt to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC.

“Our Party commends the courage of the management of TVC in immediately disclaiming and condemning the fraudulent use of TVC name, logo and inscription in an attempt to deceive the people of Imo State and ascribe legitimacy to the fake video.

“The PDP restates that our candidate, Senator Anyanwu is very much in the governorship race. The people of Imo should disregard the said video as it is completely FALSE.

“If there is anybody that should withdraw from the race, it is Governor Uzodimma, who has amply demonstrated that he is not ready to contest in a peaceful free, fair and transparent election.

“The PDP calls on INEC to disqualify the APC and Governor Uzodimma as their reported involvement in producing and circulating the fake video constitute a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.

