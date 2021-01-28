Imo govt to rename high court complex after late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta

Gov. Hope Uzodinma said on Thursday that government will immortalize late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by renaming the Imo high court complex after him. Gov. Hope Uzodinma said on Thursday that government will immortalize late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by renaming the Imo high court complex after him. Uzodinma announced this on Thursday at the Valedictory Session held at the court of appeal, Owerri Division, in honour of late Justice Ngwuta. The governor described Ngwuta as a man who stood for justice and fairness when he served as a court of appeal judge.

“My government will immortalize Ngwuta because he was a man with a high level of integrity and he made us proud as a state. “His legacy should be emulated by every leader; he showed good example as a lawyer and also gave remarkable judgements as a judge,” Gov. Uzodinma said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Late Ngwuta who hail from Oguta council area of Imo, was appointed Nigerian Ambassador to the United State of America in 2017 before his death in December 2020.

Uzodinma said Ngwuta served Nigeria with diligence and fear of God, adding that he promoted diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and U.S. “Even in death, we are proud of him because he represented us well and we must honour him by immortalizing him in Imo,” he said. The presiding Judge of the court of appeal, Owerri division, Justice Ayobode Sodipe, said the late Ngwuta would be remembered for his contributions to the “bench”.

“I was able to read most of his judgements as an appeal court judge, I saw wisdom in all his decisions and his legacies will forever remain. “He was a great man who was respected by the international community, on behalf of my colleagues here, we say a last farewell to a Hon. gentleman,” he said. Mike Ahamba (SAN), said Ngwuta had a good track record as a judge and represented Nigeria well as an ambassador. “We are very proud of him, even in death, he will be highly respected because he served both Imo state and the Federal Government diligently,” he said.

Barr Blessing Iweajunwa, an Owerri-based female lawyer, told NAN that Ngwuta’s track record was a big source of motivation for lawyers. “He practiced as a lawyer before he was elevated as a judge, he had excellent career and we are very proud of him,” she added. (NAN)