Imo Government has applauded Chituru Nwaozuzu for emerging winner in the wheelchair category of the just-concluded Central Bank of Nigeria Tennis Open Championships in Abuja.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Dan Ogu, made the commendation in a statement on Monday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwaozuzu defeated kafayat Omisore on super tie breaker to emerge champion in the wheelchair category for the second time.

Ogu praised the two-time champion and other athletes from the state, Uchenna Oparaoji and Chima Michael, for their ‘sterling performances’ at the competition.

He said that the state government received the news of their performances with joy.

He described Nwaozuzu’s victory as a feat for Imo people and all sports enthusiasts, and urged the people of the state to emulate his resilience, to move the state forward.

“We are proud of Nwaozuzu and the others for representing us well at the national level with such sterling performances.

“This is victory for Imo; we are in touch with them and we urge all Imo people to continue to represent the state in good light,” he said.

NAN reports that Michael, however, lost in the men’s doubles finals while Oparaoji lost to Imeh Joseph by 6-3 5-7 4-6 in the final of the men’s category. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

