Imo Govt. behind Ex-Deputy Governor’s Arrest – Destiny Ugorji alleges

By Chimezie Godfrey

It has been alleged that the Imo State Government orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, on trumped-up charges.

This is contained in a statement signed by Destiny Ugorji, the Media Consultant to Engr. Gerald Irona, Former Deputy Governor of Imo State and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ugorji said,”As part of its strategy towards weakening opposition in Imo State, the Imo State Government, Wednesday, orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, over trumped-up charges.

“Irona’s arrest came on the heels of a scheduled House of Assembly and gubernatorial election, fixed to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“As at the time of this statement, Wednesday afternoon, the former Deputy Governor had written his Statement at the Police, a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled.”

Ugorji added,”There is however a twist, following pressure from the Imo State Government House, allegedly ordering the State Police command to detain the former Deputy Governor until after Saturday’s election.

“Let it be clear to Nigerians and the entire world that Wednesday’s arrest of former Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona is politically motivated and Governor Hope Uzodinma is clearly behind it.

“It is on record that a day before the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the home of the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon. Kingsley Uju was invaded by agents of the State, after earlier attempts on his life. The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere’s home was also severely attacked, lives and property destroyed, after a series of attempts on his life.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma must realise that power is transient, and nobody occupies the seat of power forever.

“Nigerians must rise to resist this fascist regime in Imo State.”

Ugorji added,”Let it be known that there is no amount of intimidation that will save the unpopular Hope Uzodinma-led administration in Imo State from another round of defeat in Saturday’s election.

“Imo shall prevail.”