Imo Governorship: Supreme Court adjourns until Tuesday hearing in Ihedioha, Uzodinma’s argument

The Supreme Court adjourned until Tuesday hearing in application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review a judgment on Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2019, election.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the court after the apex court on January 14 nullified his victory and declared Mr Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Ihedioha was earlier declared the winner of the election by the electoral umpire, INEC.(NAN)