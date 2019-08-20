Imo governor launches joint security team

#TrackNigeria Imo State Governor, Mr Emeka Ihedioha on Tuesday launched a joint security team christened “Operation Iron Gate,” comprising operatives of the various security agencies in the state.

The Chief Press secretary to the Governor, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Owerri.

According to the statement, the governor said the team was part of efforts to ward off miscreants and guarantee peace and security in the state.

Ihedioha noted that his administration had continued to make “deliberate and positive efforts” to deliver on its campaign promises.

He added that security of lives and property in the state remained a cardinal agenda of his administration.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to explore “positive means to offer good governance, democratic dividends and overall development to the people’’.

He called on Imo people to join hands with his administration to rebuild the state.

The governor commended the security chiefs, local government Chairmen and stakeholders who contributed to the realisation of the programme.

He said that his administration would also partner private investors towards improving security, with a view to enhancing investment and economy of the state.

He said that it was the responsibility of government to provide for the welfare, peace and security of its citizens.

“Consequently we have taken very critical, positive and deliberate steps to ensure that we meet our people at the point of their needs.

“It is very imperative that we have to take deliberate steps to stop criminals who have begun to threaten the peace of our state and land.

“Also, our draft bill to set up a Security Trust Fund is ready and we believe that the House of Assembly will begin to deal with it.

“The government of Imo State is appreciative of the battle readiness of the security agencies to ensure total security in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Security Committee and Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, commended the governor for his commitment to security matters since assumption of office.

Ladodo assured the governor that the security agencies would continue to do their best to guarantee the security and overall development of the state.

The governor also presented 80 brand new operational vehicles to be distributed to the 27 local government areas of the state and security agencies to aid effective operation.(NAN)