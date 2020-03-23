Imo governor assigns portfolios to commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has assigned portfolios to the 23 commissioners that would assist him to run the affairs of the state.

Mr C.O.C Akaolisa, from Orsu Local Government Area was assigned the portfolio of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Declan Emelumba from Oru West LGA was given the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, while Dr (Mrs) Damaris Osunkwo from Ahiazu Mbaise is Commissioner for Health.

Dr Iyke Njoku —Aboh Mbaise, Commissioner for Environment, Prof. B. T. O. Ikegwuoha —Orlu LGA, Commissioner for Education, Mr Francis Dibiagwu —Oguta LGA, Commissioner for Special Duties and Mr Doris Akubuo –Njaba LGA, Commissioner for Tourism and Creative Arts.

Others are Mr Daniel Oguh —Okigwe LGA, Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Noble Atulegwu —Owerri West LGA, Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, while Mr. Christopher Osuala —Nwangele LGA is the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Also assigned commissioner portfolios are Mr Lambert Orisakwe —Isu LGA, as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mrs Obiageri Ajoku —Ohaji Egbema LGA, Commissioner for Livestock Development, and Mrs Nkechi Ugwu –Ideato South LGA, Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Group.

Mr Simeon Ibegbulem —Ihitte Uboma LGA was given the Commissioner for Special Projects, Mr Kingsley Ononuju — Mbaitoli LGA, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Enyinnaya Onuegbu –Ngor Okpala LGA, Commissioner for Lands while Mr Rex Anunobi –Nkwerre LGA is the Commissioner in charge of Transport.

Other commissioners are Mr Raph Nwosu —Oru West LGA, Commissioner for Works, Mr Fabian Ihekwueme —Obowo LGA, Commissioner for Foreign/International Affairs, Mr Tony Umezuruike —Owerri North LGA, takes charge of Ministry of Public Utilities.

In the Ministry of Technology Development is Mr Iyke Umeh from Ideato North LG;, Dr Elias Martins Emedom is in charge of Ministry of Social Welfare and Sanitation, while Love Ineh from Obowo LGA is the Commissioner for Housing.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Uzodinma had earlier on Monday Sworn-in 23 commissioners and 89 other aides, and urged them to be good ambassadors of his administration.

He urged them to see their appointments as a privilege they could not afford to abuse, and to bring to the fore their wealth of experience to drive the shared vision of his administration anchored on the 3Rs of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery. (NAN)