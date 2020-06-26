Imo government bans mining in Owerri

Share the news













Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has banned all mining activities in Owerri and its environs to preserve the environment against effects of erosion and flooding.Uzodinma, represented by the State Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment, Dr Ikechukwu Njoku, gave the order while speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Friday.The governor warned that anyone who engaged in any form of mining activity in Owerri municipal and its environs would face the full wrath of the law.

“We must protect our environment because if we don’t, nobody will do it for us,” he said.Uzodinma said that indiscriminate mining activities could lead to environmental disaster such as erosion and building collapse among others.The governor said that the present administration was poised to ensure a sustainable environment through the implementation of environment-friendly policies and programmes.Uzodinma expressed surprise that previous administrations in the state treated indiscriminate mining activities with levity.He however, assured Imo people that the situation would not be allowed to continue as government had mapped out strategies to end such practices. (NAN)

Related