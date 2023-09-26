Imo FA seeks partnership with CAN for football development

By Victor Nwachukwu

Newly elected management board of the Imo Football Association (FA) has sought partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the development of football in the state.

Chairman of the Board, Mr Ifeanyi Dike, disclosed this when he led members of the board on a courtesy visit to the Imo CAN Chairman, Rev. Eches Divine Eches, in Owerri, on Monday.

Dike, a lawyer, thanked Eches for his unflinching support to the football association and appealed for more under his leadership to promote football as a tool for peace in the state.

Dike said the visit was to foster improved collaboration especially to tap from the huge human skills within the church spread across the 27 local government areas of the state.

“The aim of our visit is to fraternise with you and state our desire to always maintain the relationship started through Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, my predecessor.

“Thank you for always giving us access to CAN facilities. You have demonstrated christianity well to us such that if we were not Christians, we would have gladly embraced it.

“We intend to draw from the huge deposits of the church to foster peace and security of lives and property across the state and beyond,” Dike said.

In his response, Eches congratulated the FA chairman and members of the board on their recent election.

He noted that football had proven to be a uniting factor in Nigeria, adding that politics, governance, and religion had all failed to unite people.

“We must encourage the administration so as to encourage and affect our youths like Kelechi Iheanacho, Kanu Nwankwo, and all the others discovered on the streets, schools, and churches.

“I assure you on behalf of Imo CAN, that we will partner and assist you to achieve your goals and to sustain the legacies of Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, the former FA Chairman,” Eches said.

Speaking, Uchegbulam who was part of the visit, thanked Eches for support to his football administration career at the Nigerian Football Federation and Imo FA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those present during the visit included the Vice-Chairman of the FA, Chief Sylvester Obasi.

Others were FA board members including Chief Charles Nnadi; Chief Sunny Ndubuisi Ekeocha; Angela Nkwo-Akpolu as well as all newly elected members of the board. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

