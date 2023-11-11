Imo election: PDP’s Anyanwu alleges vote buying, other malpractices

By Victor Nwachukwu/Peter Okolie

The Governorship Candidate of PDP in Imo, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has cried foul over some alleged electoral malpractices in Saturday’s poll.

Speaking on the reports from the party agents in the field, Anyanwu alleged incidents of vote buying, ballot box snatching and other irregularities in some polling units.

He spoke in an interviiew with newsmen in his Amaimo residence in Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA).

He accused party agents of the ruling-APC of “coercing voters to vote for the party”.

He further alleged that some PDP agents were shot by political thugs.

According to him, one of the PDP vehicles was burnt at Inyishi Community in the LGA, while the agents were trying to resist the thugs.

He, therefore, called for the cancellation of the results of the poll in the areas allegedly rocked by thuggery and violence.

He also urged INEC “to beam its searchlight on Ikeduru LGA”.

He said: “I have an evidence that one of the thugs is a member of the House of Assembly.

“In the process of snatching the ballot boxes, the lawmaker’s Identity Card fell off and I have it here with me.

“I call on INEC to consider the available evidence and cancel results of elections in the affected areas.“

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also learnt that there were cases of vote buying and coercion of voters in Polling Units 003 and 004 located at Chief Obi Primary School, Emekuku in Owerri North LGA.

It was also learnt that some thugs invaded the Umuokoro Village

Hall, Iho, also in the LGA, where they allegedly snatched and destroyed ballot boxes and ballot papers.

An eyewitness account said that the reinforcement of security personnel in the area helped to restore normalcy in the area.

However, INEC’s Head of Voter Education, Mrs Emmanuella Opara, said the commission had yet to receive any official reports of vote buying, ballot box snatching or other irregularities as alleged.

“People go on social media to say anything but we need documented evidences or reports.

“We have not got any of these reports,” Opara said.

She further said that the commission deployed EFCC personnel to arrest any person caught indulging in vote buying.(NAN)

