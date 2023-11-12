Sunday, November 12, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectImo election: LP alleges irregularities, calls for cancellation of results
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Imo election: LP alleges irregularities, calls for cancellation of results

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
20

By Victor Nwachukwu

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Saturday’s Imo governorship election, Sen. Athan Achonu, has called for a cancellation of results from some polling units over alleged irregularities.

Achonu made the call while speaking with newsmen in his hometown, Umulumo, in Ehime Mbano council area of Imo, on Saturday.

He said that agents of his party returned with disturbing reports of hijacking of ballot boxes and other electoral materials as well as vote buying.

He added that the LP had officially written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for requisite action and called for the cancellation of results emanating from the affected locations.

 He alleged “In parts of Ideato, the process was characterized by ballot box snatching and all manners of irregularities, including intimidation of voters.

“This is unacceptable. We have already written to INEC to take appropriate steps to ensure that fake results are not uploaded,“ he said.

He, however, decried the “absence of security personnel in certain places around Orlu and Orsu”, while commending the military for turning up to save the situation in some other areas.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education, Mrs Emmanuella Opara, however said that the Commission was yet to receive an official report on the alleged irregularities. (NAN)

Previous article
Why we witnessed massive turnout of voters in Kogi Central for guber poll- Residents
Next article
We’ll protest NWC’s rejection of new national secretary – says PDP group
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.