Imo DSS to assist government fight insecurity

The Department of State Service (DSS) in Imo says it will provide critical intelligence support to the state government’s fight against insecurity in the state.



The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday.



Nwachuku quoted the DSS Director in the state, Dr Wilcox Idaminabo, to have made the promise when Gov. Hope Uzodinma visited the agency’s headquarters in Owerri.



Idaminabo was said to have told the governor that the agency’s poise to assist him to fight insecurity was meant to reciprocate his support to the agency.



In a speech, Uzodinma thanked the agency for being dependable partners in securing the state.



He also lauded the agency for responding to the demand of its statutory role, notwithstanding the paucity of funds to work with.



The governor further said his administration would always support the agency to discharge its duties. (NAN)