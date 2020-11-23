Imo: Don’t be deterred by effect of End-SARS protest–IGP tells CP

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has admonished officers and men of Imo Command not to be deterred by effect of EndSARS violent protest, but to continue in the struggle against criminality.

The IGP spoke through the leader of Evaluation Team, DCP Patrick Atayero, on Monday in Owerri, who were on a two day assignment to evaluate the extent of damage done to police facilities in the state.

Adamu assured the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede that they were not alone in the challenging time.

“You should not be deterred by the incidents of last few weeks, but continue in your quest in ensuring the safety and security of the people.