Imo declares two-day holiday for civil servants to collect PVCs

By Peter Okolie

Imo has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable workers to collect their Permanent Voter Cards at ward levels before the expiration of the deadline on Jan. 29.

Owners of uncollected cards will thereafter go to INEC offices at local government secretariats to collect same.

Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, media aide to Gov. Hope Uzodimma stated in Owerri on Thursday that the decision to announce two work-free days was reached at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

“The public holiday is mainly for civil servants as those in essential services like banks, electricity workers, and others so designated are not involved,’’ he stated.

In another development, Nwachuku stated that there would be free medical outreach for Imo indigents beginning from Jan. 27 at some designated locations and hospitals.

“The outreach will take care of all forms of ailments and illnesses including surgeries and it will be free of charge.

“To authenticate the medical mission, government also approved that Imo Health/Medical Personnel will be part of the teams,’’ Nwachuku stated. (NAN)